Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th Sept 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD786 (+0.5%) / $807 (+0.4%) (weekly change) (-18.1% and -14.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 43.7bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD 31.3bn ($24.8mn).

ISX Company Announcements