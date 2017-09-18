Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th Sept 2017).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD786 (+0.5%) / $807 (+0.4%) (weekly change) (-18.1% and -14.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 43.7bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD 31.3bn ($24.8mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Two cross transactions occurred on 23.65bn shares of Al-Arabiya Islamic Bank (BAAI) on Sept. 12 and Sep. 13, 2017, which represent 9.4% of BAAI capital.
- A cross transaction occurred on 15.99bn shares of Mosul Bank for Development and Investment (BMFI) on Sept. 12, 2017, which represent 6.3% of BMFI capital.
- Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) will hold AGM* on Sept. 19, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and decide to increase the capital from IQD3.5bn to IQD5.0bn through 42.5% rights issue. ISX suspended trading of NDSA starting Sep. 14, 2017.
- Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) resumed trading on Sept. 14, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 47% cash dividend (IQD0.47 dividend per share, 5.0% dividend yield).
- Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank for Finance and Investment (BQAB) having a capital of IQD250bn paid-in capital, has completed converting procedures from Al-Muhej for Money Transfer (MTAM) and started trading in non-regular market on Sept. 13, 2017. BQAB closed the day at IQD1.0.
- Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) started depositing its shares on Sept. 14, 2017. The bank will start trading after depositing and activating 5% of the shares or after 21 days, on Oct. 5, 2017.
- Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) will hold AGM* on Sept. 17, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of VZAF starting on Sept. 12, 2017.
- Kurdistan International Bank (BKUI) disclosed that the ownership of Khan Adil Disko at BKUI reached 39.6bn shares on Sept. 11, 2017, which represents 9.9% of BKUI capital.
