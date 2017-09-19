World Bank gives $200m for Stability in Liberated Areas

The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs announced that the World Bank has allocated $200 million to implement an emergency project to support stability in the liberated areas.

An official spokesman for the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs stated:

“The World Bank has allocated $200 million for the implementation of the emergency project to support the stability of the liberated areas, as it will be coordinated with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the ministries of planning, health and work for the purpose of implementing paragraphs of this project.”

(Source: GardaWorld)