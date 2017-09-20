ShaMaran starts Drilling at Chiya Khere

ShaMaran Petroleum has announced that drilling operations have commenced on the Chiya Khere (“CK-7”) appraisal and development well in the Atrush Block in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

CK-7 is located in the central area of the Atrush Block approximately 3 kilometres east of the Atrush 2 producing well and 3.5 kilometres west of the Atrush 3 appraisal well.

The main objectives of the well are to appraise the commercial potential of the Mus formation, to help reduce the uncertainty in the location of the medium to heavy oil transition zone and to serve as a further producing well.

The well will be drilled with the EDC Romfor 25 drilling rig (pictured) and is expected to take approximately 52 days. Planned total vertical depth for the well is approximately 1,575 metres.

(Source: ShaMaran)