Gazprom’s Largest Ever Maritime Shipment – from Badra

Gazprom Neft Badra, operator of the Badra field, has undertaken the largest ever maritime shipment of oil for export in the company’s history, with 1.78 million barrels of hydrocarbons being despatched for the United States in the New Solution crude oil tanker.

This is, to date, the second oil consignment to the American market by Gazprom Neft Badra — recipients of the preceding 12 shipments having been European companies and refining facilities in the Asia—Pacific region.

Hydrocarbon exports from Iraq by Gazprom Neft are delivered by the State Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) and comprise the cost-recovery component of Gazprom Neft’s development of Badra field.

(Source: Gazprom Neft)