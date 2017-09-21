Gulf Companies looking to Participate in Iraq Reconstruction

An official in the Arabian Gulf has stated that construction companies and others in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) look forward to participating in reconstruction projects in Iraq, stressing that it has the potential to qualify for this role.

Abdul Rahim Naqi, secretary-general of the Council of Chambers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stated that the Gulf States have made significant progress in many fields, including communications, construction and tourism.

Naqi said that if the Iraqi government supported the use of the private sector in the reconstruction of Iraq then Gulf companies would be looking for investment opportunities in the field of construction and reconstruction in Iraq

(Source: GardaWorld)