Range Energy gives Shewashan Operations Update

Range Energy Resources has announced that Gas Plus Khalakan (GPK), the sole contractor of the Khalakan PSC in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, issued an operations update regarding the Shewashan field.

Shewashan #4:

The 4th well drilled on the Shewashan field, Shewashan #4, has been completed as a deviated producer in the Qamchuqa reservoir formation only to first extract remaining recoverable oil from this reservoir. There are future plans to recomplete on the Kometan and Shiranish reservoirs. The well was put on production at a rate of 500 bbl/d and is connected to the early production facilities.

The well completion utilized a hydrajet targeted acid stimulation through coiled tubing to enhance production from the fracture network. This is a technique that may now be applied to the other existing wells on the Shewashan field to further enhance productivity in the Qamchuqa and Kometan reservoirs. Water production is approximately 2500 bbl/d, an amount which is well within the design parameters of the new early production facilities.

Shewashan #1:

The Shewashan #1 well has been sidetracked and a new 4.5 inch liner installed. The well has now being recompleted on the Qamchuqa reservoir formation and is producing 750 bbls/day on a 24/64” choke and is currently water free. This well did not require a hydrajet targeted acid stimulation.

Shewashan #2:

The Shewashan #2 well which was previously producing 250 bbl/d from the Shiranish reservoir, is currently being sidetracked as the water isolation program conducted in Q2 2017 has resulted in reservoir damage that cannot be repaired. Production from the well is expected to be further enhanced with the stimulation techniques once a 4.5 inch liner has been installed.