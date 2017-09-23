Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st Sept 2017).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD778 (-1.0%) / $798 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (-18.9% and -15.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.5bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD6.3bn ($5.1mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Two cross transactions occurred on 3.0bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Sept. 18 and Sep. 20, 2017), which represent 1.14% of BTRI capital.
- Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) will hold AGM* on Oct. 12, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and decide to distribute 1.96% cash dividend (IQD0.0196 dividend per share). ISX will suspend trading of BGUC starting Oct. 9, 2017.
- Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) will hold AGM* on Oct. 9, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of SBPT starting Oct. 4, 2017.
- National Chemical and Plastic Industries (INCP) will hold AGM* on Oct. 5, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of INCP starting Oct. 2, 2017.
- International Islamic Bank (BINT) invited shareholders to participate in the capital increase from IQD100bn to IQD250bn through 150% rights issue starting Sept. 20, 2017.
- ISX requested Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) to disclose the names and titles of the individuals who have direct access to internal information for 2017, like BoD and their advisors, CEO, CFO, auditor and etc., in order to start trading.
- Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) will hold AGM* on Oct. 24, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of NHAM starting Oct. 19, 2017.
- Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) resumed trading on Sep. 19, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 5% cash dividend (IQD0.05 dividend per share, 1.7% dividend yield).
No comments yet.