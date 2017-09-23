Navigate

Jordan Exempts Iraqi Trucks from Fines

By on September 23, 2017 in Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Jordanian government has said that as part of its efforts to overcome obstacles to trade with Iraq, its Prime Minister, Hani Al-Mulqi (pictured), has decided to exempt Iraqi trucks parked on the Jordanian side of the border from the financial penalties.

Petra news agency reports that the exemption, which came in conjunction with the opening of borders between Jordan and Iraq, would encourage trade through the Al Karama-Turaibil [Terbil] border crossing, boost economic relations between the two countries, and facilitate the movement of citizens and goods in both directions.

The decision also “aims to accelerate the operation of the Kingdom’s truck fleet that transport goods and commodities to Iraq, and revive shipping in the port of Aqaba“.

(Source: Petra)

