New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Pharmacist referent, Médecins du Monde
- Resource Management Officer, International Organization for Migration (IOM)
- Associate Information Management Officer, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Procurement Officer, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Awards Coordinator, Save the Children
- Head of Awards, Save the Children
- Mine Action Coordinator, UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS)
- Logistics & Asset Management Assistant, UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS)
- Country Director, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Project Development Officer, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Finance Specialist, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)
(Source: UN)
No comments yet.