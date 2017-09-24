Navigate

Iraq is Iran’s 2nd Biggest Non-Oil Customer

By on September 24, 2017 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPOI) has issued data showing that five countries — China, Iraq, UAE, South Korea and India — accounted for 68.7 percent of Iran’s total non-oil exports in the first five months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Aug. 22).

Its non-oil exports (including gas condensate) fell 5 percent in the period, to $17.193 billion.

China was the main importer of goods from Iran, accounting for 21.8 percent of the total, with Iraq taking 15.1 percent with $2.604 billion, followed by the UAE, South Korea, India, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, Thailand and Taiwan.

(Source: Trend)

(Image credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)

