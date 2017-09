By John Lee.

L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems Inc., of Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a $16,487,744 contract W15QKN-17-C-0024 for production quantities of 77,114 M783 point detonating/delay fuzes, relating to Syria and Iraq.

Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2019.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)