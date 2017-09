By John Lee.

Iran has reportedly closed its airspace to all flights originating in Iraqi Kurdistan.

It’s state-run IRNA news agency said on Sunday that the move followed a request from Baghdad.

In a separate development, an Iranian official has been quoted as saying that plans are in progress for direct flights between Erbil and the city of Urmia, in Iran’s Kurdistan province.

(Source: Financial Times)

(Image credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)