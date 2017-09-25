Norway increases Support for Iraq by $2.6m

“The fight against Isil in Iraq is being won. Some 90 % of the areas previously held by Isil have been liberated, and over two million internally displaced Iraqis have returned home. These people are in a very vulnerable situation. It is vital that access to schools, hospitals and other basic services is restored as quickly as possible,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende.

Mr Brende will announce Norway’s increased contribution today at a ministerial meeting on the humanitarian situation in Iraq, which is being held during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Norway is providing a total of NOK 200 million [$25.6 million] for stabilisation measures in Iraq. NOK 60 million of this sum is going to the UNDP‘s Funding Facility for Immediate Stabilization (FFIS) in Iraq. The rest is going to early recovery efforts to alleviate the situation for the vulnerable civilian population and to humanitarian mine action.

“It is clear that our efforts are yielding results. In eastern Mosul, some 90 % of the families who had fled have returned home and 350.000 children are now back at school. Our efforts are helping to alleviate suffering and save lives. Rapid stabilisation of liberated areas will also prevent Isil from regaining a foothold,” Mr Brende said.

The Government has intensified its efforts to promote stabilisation, conflict resolution and development in countries and regions affected by conflict and fragility. As a member of the global coalition to defeat Isil, Norway is providing both military and civilian support for stabilisation efforts in Iraq.

“Iraq is a clear example of a country where local challenges can have security implications for other countries and regions,” Mr Brende said.

Norway announced yesterday that it was increasing its humanitarian aid to areas liberated from Isil in Syria.

(Source: Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)