Plans for Flights between Erbil and Urmia

By John Lee.

An Iranian official has been quoted as saying that plans are in progress for direct flights between Erbil International Airport (pictured) and the city of Urmia, in Iran’s Kurdistan province.

Ahmad Montazami, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s office in Urmia, told Fars News Agency that the service could be started early next year.

He added that Urmia is an important destination for medical tourism.

In a separate development, Iran has reportedly closed its airspace to flights originating in Iraqi Kurdistan.

(Source: Rudaw)