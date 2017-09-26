Talia acquires Northport Teleport in Iraqi Kurdistan

UK-based Talia Limited has announced the acquisition of Northport, a licensed broadcast teleport operator in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The company said that, as it looks to continue expansion within the country and support of existing broadcast customers, the acquisition of Northport represents a commitment to its ongoing presence within the region.

With Talia’s strong technical team in Iraq and recent partnership with satellite operators, including the recent announcement with Arabsat to deliver both SD and HD channels to the region, Alan Afrasiab, CEO and President of Talia stated:

“Continued growth and interest in the region for additional capacity within the broadcast sector means we have been looking for an opportunity to open a bespoke and dedicated facility for some time.

“The acquisition of Northport, will enable us to provide broadcast services to regional and international clients more efficiently and affordably by integrating into our global MPLS and satellite network.”

(Source: Talia)