GovSource Inc., of Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,594,141 firm-fixed-price, foreign military sales (Iraq) contract for training, material and life support functions for Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainees at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work will be performed in Amman, Jordan, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2019.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)