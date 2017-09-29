Navigate

Navigation

US Firm wins Drone Contract in Iraq

By on September 29, 2017 in Security

By John Lee.

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, has been awarded a $7,758,625 firm-fixed-price delivery order for the procurement of six ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems, related support equipment, training, site activation, technical services, and data for the government of Iraq under the Foreign Military Sales program.

Work will be performed in Baghdad, Iraq (67 percent); Bingen, Washington (30 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2018.

Insitu is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boeing.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)

Related posts:

US Firm Wins $21m Iraq Defense Contract General Dynamics Wins $65m Iraq Contract US Firm Wins $200m Iraq Defense Contract AM General Wins $28m Contract in Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply