Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 28th Sept 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

Note: ISX will be closed on Oct. 1, 2017 due to religious holiday, 10th Day of Muharram “Ashura”. The next trading session will be held on Monday (Oct. 2, 2017).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD769 (-1.2%) / $789 (-1.2%) (weekly change) (-19.8% and -16.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 13.1bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD12.2bn ($9.7mn).

ISX Company Announcements