Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 28th Sept 2017).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
Note: ISX will be closed on Oct. 1, 2017 due to religious holiday, 10th Day of Muharram “Ashura”. The next trading session will be held on Monday (Oct. 2, 2017).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD769 (-1.2%) / $789 (-1.2%) (weekly change) (-19.8% and -16.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 13.1bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD12.2bn ($9.7mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- National Chemical and Plastic Industries (INCP) will hold AGM* on Oct. 5, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of INCP starting Oct. 2, 2017.
- Two cross transactions occurred on 9.0bn shares of Al-Noor for Money Transfer (MTNN) on Sep. 26 and Sept. 27, 2017, which represent 20.0% of MTNN capital.
- A cross transaction occurred on 1.75bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Sept. 26, 2017, which represents 0.7% of BTRI capital.
- Original shares of Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) resumed trading on Sept. 27, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results and deciding to increase the capital from 3.5bn to IQD5.0bn through 42.4% rights issue.
- Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) completed the capital increase procedures from IQD100bn to IQD 250bn through 150% rights issue.
