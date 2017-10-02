Iraq Accused of “Shake Downs” to Force Tax Payments

By John Lee.

Associated Press reports that American military contractors operating in Iraq are accusing Baghdad of employing strong-arm tactics to make them pay exorbitant income taxes.

To force payment of the taxes, which the companies say are haphazardly calculated and can total millions of dollars, Iraqi authorities are alleged to have held up, and even threatened to stop altogether, delivery of essential supplies, including food, fuel and water, bound for U.S. and coalition forces.

Iraqi government officials also have refused to issue, or have delayed, the delivery of work visas to employees of companies that won’t hand over the money.

(Source: Associated Press)