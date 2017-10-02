Reserve 5 mins For Iraqi Children on October 5th!

On Thursday – October 5th – The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF) and awesome IRONMAN challenger Mais Abousy are joining forces to compete for a share of $50,000 in cash for Iraq’s most vulnerable kids.

Mais, an Iraqi-American mother and lawyer, is training for the October IRONMAN where she will compete carrying US and Iraqi flags. She will swim 1.2 miles (1.9K), bike 56 miles (90K), and run 13.1 miles (21K) along with some 2,800 athletes and thousands of observers from around the world.

October 5th is a great opportunity to make a high-impact gift and finish your year-end giving early. The donation “race” starts at 9:00:01 am and ends 11:59:59 pm Washington DC time (EDT). How much we raise October 5th determines what portion of the $50,000 pot ICF wins. Plus, for every new monthly donation, ICF gets a 1-month match.

If you are “in”:

Post this link on your calendar for October 5th Decide on a 1-time gift or monthly donations Execute October 5th!

Want to know what your gifts do?