September Market Review: Implications of the Kurdish Referendum

By Ahmed Tabaqchali (pictured), CIO of Asia Frontier Capital (AFC) Iraq Fund.

Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

In spite of the intense international focus, the Kurdish referendum was almost a non-event for the market during the month. Thoughts on the referendum’s implications will follow after the market review.

The month was compressed to just over two weeks of trading due to the Eid and Islamic New Year holidays, while the last 10 days were marked by the start of the month of Muharram, one of the four sacred months of the year.

In Iraq, it has an oversized role as the 10th day of the month known as Ashura, occurring October 1st, marks the start of the 40-day annual Arba’een pilgrimage.

It is estimated that over 20 million Shia pilgrims will visit Karbala to commemorate the martyrdom of Iman Hussein, which was a bifurcation point in the Shia-Sunni divide.

The equity market, as measured by the RSISUSD index, ended the month down -1.9%, as the month was further compressed with average daily turnover down to 3 year lows. Most of the losses took place in the last 2-3 days of the month as buyers disappeared and prices were marked down.

Please click here to download Ahmed Tabaqchali’s full report.

Mr Tabaqchali is the CIO of the AFC Iraq Fund, and is an experienced capital markets professional with over 25 years’ experience in US and MENA markets.

His comments, opinions and analyses are personal views and are intended to be for informational purposes and general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any fund or security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not constitute legal or tax or investment advice. The information provided in this material is compiled from sources that are believed to be reliable, but no guarantee is made of its correctness, is rendered as at publication date and may change without notice and it is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding Iraq, the region, market or investment.