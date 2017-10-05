KRG Protests Int’l Air Traffic Embargo

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reportedly filed a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) following Baghdad’s decision to close the region’s airspace to international traffic.

The closure came after Kurdish authorities refused to hand over control of the airports to the central government, following last week’s referendum on Kurdish independence.

According to The National newspaper, the complaint to the ICAO claims that the air embargo was preventing aid from getting to displaced people.

(Source: ch-aviation)