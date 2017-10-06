Abadi meets French Business Leaders

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Haider Abadi has visited the headquarters of the largest French employers organization in Paris and held a meeting with the heads of 25 major French companies.

The Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) has more than 750,000 member firms, 90 percent of them being small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with fewer than 50 employees.

At a separate meeting during his visit to Paris, the French Government agreed to subsidise Iraqi students accepted on further education courses in France.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)