New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Emergency Response Team Leader, Relief International
- Protection Consultant, Relief International
- Head of Iraq Program, International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)
- Logistic Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Country Finance Manager, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Protection Consultant, Relief International
- Sexual and Reproductive Health Trainer, Médecins du Monde
- General Coordinator, Médecins du Monde
- Deputy Head of Mission, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)
- Humanitarian Affairs Officer, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Administrative Assistant (Assets Management), United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Finance Coordinator, Action contre la Faim – ACF International
- Country Program Manager, Lutheran World Relief (LWR)
- Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Advisor, People in Need (PIN)
(Source: UN)
No comments yet.