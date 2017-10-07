Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 5th Oct 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD759 (-1.4%) / $778 (-1.4%) (weekly change) (-21.0% and -17.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.8bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.8bn ($1.4mn).

ISX Company Announcements