Iraq to send Gas to Kuwait for Gulf War Compensation

By John Lee.

Kuwait’s Oil Minister, Essam Al-Marzouq, has said his government has agreed to receive natural gas from Iraq in part payment of it Gulf War reparations.

According to a report from BasNews, Iraq will initially send 50 million cubic meters of natural gas (per day?), later increasing to 200 million cubic meters; KUNA puts the figures at 50 million cubic feet (per day?), later increasing to 200 million cubic feet.

The Minister said the two sides are currently discussing the price details.

In November 2015, Kuwait postponed the final instalment of reparations — worth $4.6 billion — until 2017, following a requested by Iraq, to help alleviate the cash crisis in Baghdad caused by lower oil prices and war with the Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh).

(Sources: BasNews, KUNA)