Video: Civilian Cost of Takeover of Last IS-held Towns

By on October 7, 2017 in Security

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says his military has retaken Hawija from ISIL.

It is the main town in one of the last two Iraqi enclaves still partly held by ISIL fighters, and the last one in the country’s north.

But it has come with a cost for many Iraqi civilians caught in the crossfire.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from a checkpoint near Hawija:

