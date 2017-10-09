Petrofac in Kurdistan Deal with Gazprom Neft

Petrofac has secured a three-year master services agreement (MSA) to support Gazprom Neft Middle East B.V. with the provision of engineering services on a call-off basis for the Garmian field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The MSA was secured following a competitive tendering process and augments Petrofac’s extensive footprint in Iraq, where it has been providing engineering, operations, maintenance and training services since 2010.

Gazprom Neft has been Operator of the Garmian field since early 2016. Through the provision of engineering services Petrofac aims to support the planned brownfield works to debottleneck and expand the Central Processing Facility (CPF).

Steve Webber, Senior Vice President, Petrofac Engineering & Production Services, East said:

“We are delighted Gazprom Neft has selected Petrofac as one of its key suppliers in support of the Garmian field CPF upgrade project.

“We have been working with this key client in Iraq for more than three years and hope to take this opportunity to build on our relationship through the demonstration of Petrofac’s fit-for-purpose and value-driven engineering solutions in the Kurdistan region.”

(Source: Petrofac)