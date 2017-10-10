IBBC Autumn Conference 2017: ‘Together We Build Iraq’

12 November 2017, The Address Dubai Marina, Dubai

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) is pleased to invite you to the IBBC Autumn Conference at The Address Hotel Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday 12 November 2017.

This years’ event follows IBBC’s successful inaugural conference of 2016 held in the UAE, a hub for global and regional companies that operate in the Middle East.

The theme of this year’s Autumn Conference is ‘Together We Build Iraq’ and will focus predominantly on the ongoing effects and needs of Iraq’s reconstruction and the opportunities of investment available to British and International companies during this process. There will also be panels discussing the Power and Oil & Gas sectors.

The five conference sessions will focus on:

Strengths and Weaknesses of the Economy in Iraq

Reconstruction and Infrastructure – The Built Environment

Enabling Reconstruction

Power

Oil & Gas

The IBBC Autumn Conference 2017 will be chaired by Vikas Handa, IBBC UAE Representative and will be led by the following confirmed speakers:

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, The Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Iraq, Azerbaijan & Turkmenistan and President of IBBC

The Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Iraq, Azerbaijan & Turkmenistan and President of IBBC H.E. Mr Qasim Al-Fahdawi , Minister of Electricity

, Minister of Electricity H.E. Mr Kadhim Finjan Al Hamimi , Minister of Transport

, Minister of Transport H.E. Mrs Ann Nafi Aussi Balbool , Minister of Construction, Housing and Public Municipalities

, Minister of Construction, Housing and Public Municipalities H.E. Dr Sami Al Araji , Chairman of the National Investment Commission

, Chairman of the National Investment Commission Marwa Alnasaa, Resident Representative for Iraq, International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Resident Representative for Iraq, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Dr Jaafar Dhia Jaafar , CEO, URUK Engineering

, CEO, URUK Engineering Zaid Elyaseri , Iraq Country Manager, BP

, Iraq Country Manager, BP Peter Mohring, Managing Director – Aviation & Defence, Serco

Managing Director – Aviation & Defence, Serco Zeeshan A. Sheikh, EMENA Infrastructure & Natural Resources, International Finance Corporation

EMENA Infrastructure & Natural Resources, International Finance Corporation Suha AlKifaee , Managing Director, IIB

, Managing Director, IIB Zaid Al-Ansari , Executive Country Manager-Iraq, GE

, Executive Country Manager-Iraq, GE Tarek Hamade , Environment & Infrastructure lead for the Middle East, Wood plc

, Environment & Infrastructure lead for the Middle East, Wood plc Tawfiq Tabbaa , Managing Partner – Iraq, Eversheds Sutherland

, Managing Partner – Iraq, Eversheds Sutherland Salem Chalabi , Partner, Stephenson Harwood Middle East LLP

, Partner, Stephenson Harwood Middle East LLP Nikolay Dimitrov , Business Development Manager (Middle East and Africa), KCA Deutag

, Business Development Manager (Middle East and Africa), KCA Deutag Anne Kerr , Global Head – Urbanisation, Mott MacDonald

, Global Head – Urbanisation, Mott MacDonald Iain Rawlinson , Group Commercial Director, Gulftainer

, Group Commercial Director, Gulftainer Phill Sherwood , Executive Director, AMAR International Charitable Foundation

, Executive Director, AMAR International Charitable Foundation Danielle Montgomery, Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, OPIC

A pre-conference reception and networking event will be held on Saturday 11 November at 18:00 at the Address Dubai Marina.

IBBC warmly thanks the International Islamic Bank, which has generously agreed to be the event’s Gold Sponsor, in addition to Silver sponsors Serco & Gulftainer. Completing the sponsorship line-up are Wood plc, which will serve as the Reception sponsor, and Coffee Break Sponsors KCA Deutag & Eversheds Sutherland.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please email [email protected] for details.

Registration is now open. The registration fee for non-members is £700. IBBC members and members of partner organisations are entitled to special discounted rates. To request the discount codes or if you need assistance, please email the team at [email protected] or phone +44 (0) 20 7222 7100.

The IBBC team looks forward to seeing you in Dubai for the Autumn Conference.

Download the latest Agenda Here.