PM Pushes for Budget Cuts

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Dr. Haider Al-Abadi has chaired a meeting to review the draft general budget for 2018.

At the meeting, which was attended by a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, he stressed the importance of reducing operating expenses to ensure that salaries, pensions and social protection benefits can continue to be paid, and to “encourage growth in the private sector.”

He also emphasisesd the need to maximize non-oil revenues.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)