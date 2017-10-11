KRG Makes Payments for July Oil Exports

Genel Energy has announced that the Taq Taq field partners have received a gross payment of $10.39 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government for oil sales during July 2017.

Genel’s net share of the payment is $5.71 million.

Gross oil sales from the Taq Taq field in July 2017 averaged 14,873 bopd, including both exports and Bazian refinery deliveries.

DNO ASA, as operator of the Tawke field, has also announced that the Tawke field partners have received a payment of $39.50 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government as payment towards July 2017 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke licence. The funds will be shared pro-rata by DNO and Genel.

(Source: Genel Energy)