Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria on Monday, conducting 11 strikes consisting of 15 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of five engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Abu Kamal, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroyed a vehicle and a weapons storage facility.

Near Shaddai, a strike destroyed an ISIS vehicle-borne bomb and a fighting position.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted seven strikes against ISIS targets consisting of 10 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Qaim, two strikes destroyed an ISIS improvised explosive device and an ISIS-held building.

Near Haditha, three strikes destroyed an ISIS IED and a supply road.

Near Rawah, a strike destroyed an ISIS headquarters.

Near Sultan Abdallah, a strike destroyed an ISIS supply road.

Oct 8 Strikes

Additionally, three strikes consisting of four engagements were conducted in Syria on Oct. 8 for which the information was not previously available:

Near Raqqa, 2 strikes damaged an ISIS fighting position; and disrupted a line of communication.

Near Shadaddi, a strike damaged an ISIS vehicle-borne bomb.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)