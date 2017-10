From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



While Iraq has taken measures against its semi-autonomous Kurdish region for last month’s secession vote, Kurdish farmers say they’re also being punished by neighbouring Iran.

They say Tehran has stemmed the flow of water to border towns.

Al Jazeera‘s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from Qaladze, near the Iraq-Iran border: