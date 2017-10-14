Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 12th Oct 2017).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD778 (+2.5%) / $795 (+2.1%) (weekly change) (-19.0% and -16.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 14.4bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD20.2bn ($15.9mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al-Bilad Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) will resume trading on Oct. 15, 2017, because the company fulfilled ISX request to explain why the prices have touched the lower limit in the two sessions (Oct. 5-8, 2017). The company announced that the shares of Mr. Abdul-Jalal Said Btti were offered to be sold based on a decision of the Badaa’a Court.
- Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) completed the capital increase procedures from IQD1.0bn to IQD1.5bn through 50% rights issue.
- Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) will hold AGM* on Oct. 15, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of IIEW starting Oct. 10, 2017.
- Ishtar Hotels (HISH) resumed trading on Oct. 9, 2017 after fulfilling ISC disclosure requirements and publishing 6M17 financial results.
- Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) held AGM* on Oct. 12, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and distributing 1.96% cash dividend (IQD0.0196 dividend per share, 5.8% dividend yield). ISX suspended trading of BGUC starting Oct. 9, 2017.
- Modern Chemical Ind. (IMCI) will hold AGM* on Oct. 20, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and distributing cash dividend. ISX will suspend trading of IMCI starting Oct. 17, 2017.
- Economy Bank (BEFI) sent to the ISX the CBI letter of Oct. 2, 2017 confirming its letter of Feb. 2, 2017 that the CBI has lifted the custody of BEFI and requested all relevant parties to settle their commitments with the new management to obtain all their financial rights as well as lifting the block on fixed and current assets so that the bank can resume its activities and fulfill its obligations.
- Mamoura Realestate Investment (SMRI) completed the capital increase procedures from IQD19.2bn to IQD 22.78bn through 15% rights and 3.6% bonus issues.
- Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) resumed trading on Oct. 11, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 130% cash dividends (IQD1.3 dividend per share, 9.3% dividend yield).
- Cross Transactions: 5.0bn shares of Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) on Oct. 9, 2017, which represents 2.8% of IBSD capital. 1.25bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Oct, 9, 2017, which represents 0.47% of BTRI capital. 2.0bn shares of Al-Harir Money T. (MTAH) on Oct. 10, which represent 4.4% of MTAH capital. 2.0bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Oct. 12, 2017, which represents 0.75% of BTRI capital. 0.5bn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) on Oct. 12, 2017, which represents 0.2% of BCIH capital.
