Iran reported to have shut crossing with Kurdish region; subsequently denied by Iran

Reports on October 15 claimed that the Iranian authorities shut a main border crossing with the Kurdish region amid increased tensions.

Ali Tawfiq, director of the terminal in Sulaimaniyah province reported that the main border crossing at Bashmaq had been closed by the Iranian authorities; he added that no reason has been cited for the Iranian move.

Iran has three main official crossings with the Kurdish region; Haji Omaran in Erbil Province and Parwezkhan, and Bashmaq in Sulaymaniyah province.

Reports later on October 15 claimed that Iran’s Foreign Ministry subsequently denied reports that Tehran had closed its border crossings with the Kurdish region.

