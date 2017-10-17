Navigate

Navigation

Baghdad warns Erbil not to Shut Down Kirkuk Oil

By on October 17, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics, Security

By John Lee.

Iraq is reportedly considering using security forces to prevent Kurdistan from blocking oil output from Kirkuk.

A spokesman for the North Oil Company (NOC) told Reuters that Kurdish officials indicated that they would shut down production at the Kirkuk oilfield, ostensibly for security reasons, but as a means of putting pressure on Baghdad.

Kirkuk produces around 200,000 barrels per day, out of total Kurdish production of over 600,000 bpd.

More from Reuters here.

(Source: Reuters)

Related posts:

Kirkuk’s Kurdish Governor: If Baghdad Blockades Us, ‘We Will Manage’ Federal Forces Advance on Kirkuk City How Iran helped Baghdad seize back Kirkuk Oil Ministry “Unaware” of Kirkuk Oil Deal

One Response to Baghdad warns Erbil not to Shut Down Kirkuk Oil

  1. Naim Yassin October 17, 2017 at 12:48 pm #

    Everybody can see that there was under table agreement between Iran and KDP lead by Qasim Sulimany

Leave a Reply