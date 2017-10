By John Lee.

The State Company for Glass & Refractories Industry (SCG&R), one of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals (MIM) companies, has announced an following investment opportunity at the following factories:

Rehabilitation & operation of Ceramic Wall Tiles Factory

Rehabilitation & operation of Ceramic Floor Tiles Factory

Rehabilitation & operation of Ceramic Sanitary Ware Factory

Full details available here.

(Source: National Investment Commission)