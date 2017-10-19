Genel Energy Updates on Kurdistan Operations

Genel Energy has issued a trading and operations update for Q3 2017. The information has not been audited and may be subject to further review.

Murat Özgül (pictured), Chief Executive of Genel, said:

“During the quarter Genel executed a landmark settlement agreement with the KRG over historical receivables, which we expect to materially enhance our cash flows going forward. Ahead of those payments commencing we continued to generate meaningful free cash flow, resulting in a further 13% reduction in net debt during the period.

“Our operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq are progressing as normal – exports are continuing from Taq Taq and Tawke, payments are being received on time, and operations are proceeding at both fields, with testing now underway on the TT-29w well.“

Q3 2017 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Q3 2017 net production averaged 33,810 bopd, with production for the nine months ending September 2017 averaging 36,030 bopd

Production and sales by field during Q3 2017 were as follows: