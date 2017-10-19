Genel Energy Updates on Kurdistan Operations

Genel Energy has issued a trading and operations update for Q3 2017. The information has not been audited and may be subject to further review.
Murat Özgül (pictured), Chief Executive of Genel, said:
“During the quarter Genel executed a landmark settlement agreement with the KRG over historical receivables, which we expect to materially enhance our cash flows going forward. Ahead of those payments commencing we continued to generate meaningful free cash flow, resulting in a further 13% reduction in net debt during the period.
“Our operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq are progressing as normal – exports are continuing from Taq Taq and Tawke, payments are being received on time, and operations are proceeding at both fields, with testing now underway on the TT-29w well.“
Q3 2017 OPERATING PERFORMANCE
- Q3 2017 net production averaged 33,810 bopd, with production for the nine months ending September 2017 averaging 36,030 bopd
- Production and sales by field during Q3 2017 were as follows:
- Tawke PSC (Genel 25% working interest)
- Tawke PSC production in Q3 averaged 110,460 bopd, including long-term test production from the Peshkabir-2 well of 4,670 bopd.
- In 2017 to date, the Tawke partners have drilled ten wells, including the Peshkabir-2 and 3 wells, four Cretaceous producers, three Jeribe producers and a Jeribe water injector
- A further four development wells are planned on the Tawke PSC by year-end 2017 – two Cretaceous producers, one Jeribe producer and a Jeribe water disposal well
- Peshkabir-3 well operations are ongoing, with results expected later in Q4. The Peshkabir early production facility remains on track to be installed by the end of 2017
- Taq Taq PSC (Genel 44% working interest)
- Taq Taq field production in Q3 averaged 14,080 bopd, and production has averaged 13,570 bopd during October 2017 to date
- The TT-29w well, which is appraising the northern end of the Taq Taq field, reached target depth of 3,100 metres in early September 2017. A testing programme is now underway. Further development of the Cretaceous reservoir has been deferred pending results of the TT-29w testing programme
- The EDC-24 rig has moved to the TT-30 well location, with two shallow horizontal wells set to be drilled in the Pilaspi reservoir before the end of the year
