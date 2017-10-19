Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, conducting seven strikes consisting of eight engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal yesterday. The strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two vehicle-borne-bomb factories and an ISIS headquarters.

Officials also provided details today about three strikes consisting of three engagements conducted Oct. 16 near Raqqa for which the information was not available in time for yesterday’s report. The strikes suppressed three ISIS communication lines.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of five engagements yesterday against ISIS targets:

Near Qaim, two strikes destroyed three ISIS vehicle-borne-bomb factories, an ISIS-held building and a munition production and storage facility.

Near Beiji, two strikes destroyed an ISIS vehicle-borne bomb and an ISIS tunnel.

Near Rawa, a strike engaged one ISIS tactical unit.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)