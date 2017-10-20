KRG welcomes Iraqi PM’s call for Dialogue

The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the region.

Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani attended the meeting and discussed the situation in Kirkuk and other areas that witnessed tensions and clashes this week.

The Council of Ministers welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi’s call for negotiations in order to address the issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraqi Federal Government, within the framework of the federal constitution, and based on partnership and consensus.

It also called on the international community to help the two sides to start and conduct the talks. The Council of Ministers reiterated that the Kurdistan Regional Government has always been ready for dialogue and negotiations with Baghdad.

In a statement after the meeting, the Council of Ministers said that history has proven that the will of the people of Kurdistan will not be shaken by military actions, and the issues of Iraq will not be solved militarily.

The Council of Ministers also instructed relevant authorities to provide assistance for the people from Kirkuk and Tuz Khormatu, who fled their homes due to the recent violence. The Council also thanked the people and KRG agencies for their outpouring support for the displaced.

The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government extended its condolences to the family and friends of member of Kurdistan Parliament, Shwan Qaladzayee, who lost his life in a car accident.

(Source: KRG)