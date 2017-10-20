Kurdish Elections to be Suspended

In a statement released on October 18, the Kurdish Independent High Electoral and Referendum Commission (IHERC) said it had decided to suspend the preparations for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, due to be held on November 1, due to the recent violence in Kirkuk and other disputed territories.

The suspension is due to not receiving “the names of candidates on the scheduled dates and because of the recent development in Kirkuk and the disputed areas,” the IHERC statement said.

It said “the suspension will continue until the parliament of Kurdistan region will take a decision about the matter.”

(Source: GardaWorld)