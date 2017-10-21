Gazprom Neft not to Cut Production at Badra

By John Lee.

Russia’s Gazprom Neft has said it expects production at the Badra oilfield to stay between 85,000 and 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2018.

Deputy chief executive Vadim Yakovlev (pictured) told Reuters that Baghdad has not asked the company to curtail production, despite reports that the Oil Ministry had asked foreign producers to cut investment to reduce the cash-strapped government’s contribution in shared ventures.

Yakovlev added that production at Badra is expected to plateau as high as 110,000 bpd in the future.

(Source: Reuters)