About 100,000 Kurds have fled the Kirkuk region since it was retaken by Iraqi forces from Kurdistan’s regional government (KRG).

The UN says it is worried by reports of civilians being forcibly displaced and their houses and businesses looted and destroyed.

Al Jazeera‘s Steffanie Dekker reports from Erbil.