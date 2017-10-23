Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 19th Oct 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD775 (-0.3%) / $792 (-0.3%) (weekly change) (-19.2% and -16.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 35.9bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD33.0bn ($25.9mn).

ISX Company Announcements