Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 19th Oct 2017).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD775 (-0.3%) / $792 (-0.3%) (weekly change) (-19.2% and -16.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 35.9bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD33.0bn ($25.9mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) will resume trading on Oct. 22, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results.
- Middle East Producing & Marketing – Fish (AMEF) will hold AGM* on Nov. 15, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of AMEF starting Oct. 22, 2017.
- International Islamic Bank (BINT) will hold AGM* on Nov. 13, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results.
- New shares of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) from the capital increase to IQD10.5bn through 40% bonus issue resumed trading on Oct. 19, 2017.
- Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) held AGM* on Oct. 20, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and distributing cash dividend. ISX suspended trading of IMCI starting Oct. 17, 2017.
- The International Development Bank (BIDB) was awarded the Excellence Award for Wise Management at a ceremony held in Amman, Jordan, under the theme of Innovation and Excellence for Financial Institutions and Entrepreneurship, 2017, which was awarded by Princess Taghreed Foundation for Development and Training and sponsored by the Union of Arab Banks. (Economic Iraq)
- Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) will hold AGM* on Oct. 22, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of BRTB starting on Oct. 16, 2017.
- National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) resumed trading on Oct. 16, 2017 after fulfilling ISC disclosure requirements and publishing 2Q17 financial results.
- Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) disclosed on Oct. 15, 2017 that Wisam Adnan Muhammed Adnan Muhammed Al-Rabee have increased his ownership fom 18.08bn to 24.08bn shares of BTRI to reach a 9.12% ownership.
- Kurdistan International Bank (BKUI) will hold its AGM* on Oct. 31, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results, discuss the dividends distribution, and amend the company name by adding “Islamic” to the name. ISX will suspend trading of BKUI starting on Oct. 26, 2017.
- Karbala Hotels (HKAR) will hold its AGM* on Nov. 14, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and increasing the capital from IQD50bn to IQD100bn through 100% rights issue to finance the remaining stages of the first phase of the project. ISX will suspend trading of HKAR starting Nov. 9, 2017.
- Cross Transactions: 7.0bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Oct. 18, 2017, which represents 2.65% of BTRI capital. 25.1bn shares of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) on Oct. 18, 2017, which represents 10% of BTRI capital. 2.0bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Oct. 17, 2017, which represents 0.76% of BTRI capital.
