Harlow International achieves ISO 9001 Accreditation

Harlow International and its security companies achieve ISO 9001:2015 accreditation for meeting international quality standards

Harlow International and its two security service companies, Al Murabit Security Services (“AMS-91”) and Al Thaware Security Services (“ATS-109”), have been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. AMS and ATS are the first and only Iraqi security companies to be awarded this standard by a UKAS accredited body.

The globally recognised benchmark is the highest accreditation for quality management systems (QMS) and Harlow International endeavours to continue delivering exceptional client service through best practice across its group of companies.

Raymond Macfarlane, QHSE Manager at Harlow International said:

“Our award of the ISO 9001:2015 accreditation shows our commitment to the consistent and continuous improvement of our standards in terms of our internal processes, sustainable practices and operational efficiencies in order to provide the best service there is in Iraq.”

The ISO 9001 is only awarded to organisations who reach the highest quality and management standards. As a challenging standard, ISO 9001:2015 is the international benchmark for a quality management system which enables Harlow International to demonstrate its consistent ability to provide high quality services that meet client needs.

Simon Barry, managing director of security services, commented:

“Harlow International and its security companies have come a long way in the last 3 years. We have built the business into a company that international corporations and governments can turn to as their sole supplier of in-country turnkey services. We are extremely proud to have gained the next step on the international standards ladder; this is a clear testament to our dedication to quality.”

Harlow International is an Iraqi-owned business working across security, manpower, life support, defence, construction, government services and the media. Harlow operates primarily in Iraq with business development offices in London, Dubai, and Korea.

ATS and AMS are notable among security providers in Iraq being entirely Iraqi owned with 95% of their workforce being local staff, with experienced international management. This integrates local knowledge with international standards at all levels; the key to future development.

(Source: Harlow International)