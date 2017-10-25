Details of Latest Strikes Against ISIS in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting five strikes consisting of six engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit in a single engagement.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of five engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Qaim, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle-borne-bomb factory.

Near Qayyarah, two strikes damaged three ISIS supply routes.

Previous Strikes

Additionally, two strikes consisting of five engagements were conducted in Syria and Iraq on Oct. 22 that closed within the last 24 hours.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, Syria a strike damaged two ISIS lines of communication.

Near Qaim, Iraq, a strike destroyed seven ISIS vehicles, a vehicle-borne bomb, two ISIS tractor trailers, two tractors, two water trucks, four pickup trucks, nine ISIS construction vehicles and an SUV.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)