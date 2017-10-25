KRG offers to “Freeze” Results of Independence Referendum

Statement from Kurdistan Regional Government:
As Iraq and Kurdistan are faced with grave and dangerous circumistances, we are all obliged to act responsibily in order to prevent further violence and clashes between Iraqi and Peshmerga forces.
Attacks and confrontations between Iraqi and Peshmerga forces that started on October 16, 2017, especially today’s clashes, have caused damage to both sides and coud lead to a continuous bloodshed, inflicting pain and social unrest among different components of Iraqi society.
Certainly, continued fighting does not lead any side to victory, but it will drive the country towards disarray and chaos, affecting all aspects of life.
Therefore, in order to fulfill our responsibilites and obligations towards the people of Kurdistan and Iraq, we propose the following to the Iraqi Government and the Iraqi and world public opinion:
- Immediate ceasefire and halt all military operations in the Kurdistan Region.
- Freeze the results of referendum conducted in the Iraqi Kurdistan.
- Start an open dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraqi Federal Government on the basis of the Consititution.
(Source: KRG)
I was wondering when the U.N would stick their head in with the view to human rights violations. That would namely be that in spite of constitutional limitations in place, Kurdistan’s people DID vote for a departure out of Iraq. This is their right under U.N Human Rights in relation to autonomous governance.
I think their timing was probably in retrospect not right and maybe should have listened to the wisdom of close council. They should have simply had the referendum and sat on it for another time. “Pick your battles!”. Since the 17% division of total oil revenue has been disputed for a number of years between Baghdad and Erbil, maybe now with hostilities on halt, they (Kurds) might be more amicable to settle the revenue disparity and Abadi can move on with an international rate.
One thing that should not be accepted by the Kurds in my view is to offset any hope of a future separation. There are a couple of ways forward for them that could be of better advantage. One of which is to open up more oil fields and trade with the Russians. They have already showed interest. The Kurds have the right to be self governed and the U.N. should be strict with Iraq on this topic as they move forward. Iraq is treading on egg shells with this one if they want to get out of the sanctions and go international.
Iran and Turkey headship need to pull their heads in. An added trade partner in the region would not go astray.