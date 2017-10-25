KRG offers to “Freeze” Results of Independence Referendum

Statement from Kurdistan Regional Government:

As Iraq and Kurdistan are faced with grave and dangerous circumistances, we are all obliged to act responsibily in order to prevent further violence and clashes between Iraqi and Peshmerga forces.

Attacks and confrontations between Iraqi and Peshmerga forces that started on October 16, 2017, especially today’s clashes, have caused damage to both sides and coud lead to a continuous bloodshed, inflicting pain and social unrest among different components of Iraqi society.

Certainly, continued fighting does not lead any side to victory, but it will drive the country towards disarray and chaos, affecting all aspects of life.

Therefore, in order to fulfill our responsibilites and obligations towards the people of Kurdistan and Iraq, we propose the following to the Iraqi Government and the Iraqi and world public opinion:

Immediate ceasefire and halt all military operations in the Kurdistan Region. Freeze the results of referendum conducted in the Iraqi Kurdistan. Start an open dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraqi Federal Government on the basis of the Consititution.

(Source: KRG)