May 2018 suggested for Parliamentary Election

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has put forward the date of May 12, 2018 for the Iraqi parliamentary election.

“The IHEC’s Board of Commissioners suggests for the Council of Ministers to set Saturday, 12 May 2018, a date for the election of the Council of Representatives for its fourth electoral term,” according to an IHEC statement reported on October 22.

The initial date for the elections had been set for early April according to previous reports.

(Source: GardaWorld)