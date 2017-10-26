Navigate

Navigation

Data Portfolios Available for Basra Refinery

By on October 26, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

The Ministry of Oil has announced the availability of data portfoliso to develop the Basrah refinery.

The closing date of selling data portfolios is at the end of the work hours of Sunday the 19th of November 2017, and the receipt of the documents from the companies which would like to fund and execute the above mentioned project must be to the end of the work hours of Thursday the 4th of January 2018.

More details here.

The presentation of the documents should be to the studies, planning & follow-up directorate directly or via the Emails:   [email protected]    or   [email protected]

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

More Details on New Basra Refinery Project New Investment Opportunities: Refineries in Diwaniya and Anbar Capacity Increased at Kirkuk Oil Refinery KRG Publishes Detailed Oil Production Data
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply