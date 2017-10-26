Investment Opportunity: Factory to Produce Electrical Cables

Ur State Company, one of the companies of the Ministry of Industry & Minerals is pleased to announce the availability of an investment opportunity to participate in a percentage of production medium voltage cables products and invites Iraqi, Arab and foreign companies with experience and specialization in the field of investment to participate and contract in the above participation contract in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph (3) of the public companies Law No. 22 of 1997 amended and the instructions attached to it and the instructions of the Council of ministers Decree No. 492 of 2013 through the partner supply and installation of the complete factory to produce medium voltage cables products and according to the specifications and quantities shown in the attached documents .

Companies wishing to participate in the above participation contract, in accordance with the terms and conditions attached to the declaration, should come to the company headquarters located in Nasiriyah, or Baghdad office, which belong to our company located in Karrada area , Albou Jomaa , 139, Abu Nawas St., adjacent to Diana Tourists hotel , mobile no. 07901794527 by sending authorized person with an official signed letter authorizing him to purchase the declaration documents for the amount of (250000) two hundred and fifty thousand dinars non- refundable and are provided with a receipt bill.

Offers shall be presented in three closed and separate envelopes, the first one for the technical offer, the second for the commercial offer and the third for the participating company commitments and documents, provided that the envelopes are sealed and stamped and write on it the contents of the envelope (technical, commercial, closing date and company name ).

The first envelope of the technical offer includes: